Haute Jewels Geneva expands and multiplies. Four brands participated in the first edition in January 2019, organized at the Fairmont hotel in the Swiss city (Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Sutra and Crivelli). Then, the event founded and organized by the CEO of Yoko London, Michael Hakimian, attracted other jewelery Maisons. The last 2023 edition at the end of March had risen to 23 brands. And the next one, which will take place from Monday 8 April to Monday 15 April, will expand into two locations: the InterContinental Hotel will be added next to the Fairmont Grand Hotel. Other jewelery companies will therefore be added, increasing capacity by over 50%.



All 23 luxury jewelry brands that participated in the 2023 event will return for the 2024 edition: Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Sutra, Crivelli, Bayco, Eto Maria, Stenzhorn, Marco Bicego, Mariani, Palmiero, Picchiotti, Gregolane, Hans D. Krieger, Leo Pizzo, Verdi, Annamaria Cammilli, Sicis, Baraka, Busatti 1947, Karen Suen, Casato, Scott West and Pasquale Bruni.

We are delighted to have the opportunity to further expand the Haute Jewels Geneva concept across two locations in Geneva: The Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva and the InterContinental Hotel Geneva. All our 2023 exhibitors will be once again exhibiting at the 2024 event, and we are currently curating the list of new exhibitors which will be announced in due course. This growth will further cement Haute Jewels Geneva’s position as a key event in the jewellery industries’ calendar.

Michael Hakimian, founder and CEO of Haute Jewels Geneva