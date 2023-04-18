Presented last year in preview, Marco Bicego’s high jewelery adds new pieces. The jewels were presented, as in 2022, on the occasion of Haute Jewels Geneva, the event at the Farimont Hotel which coincides with Watch and Wonders. The new Alta creations are the high jewelry version of the classic lines of the Venetian brand.



The novelties include multicolor cocktail rings, with pink and green tourmalines, yellow quartzes, aquamarines and amethysts. Selected for their color intensity, nuances or particular inclusions, they are characterized by an emerald cut and set with an 18-karat yellow gold ring and stem hand-engraved with the ancient ribbed burin technique, characteristic of the brand, in some cases with adding diamonds.Lunaria Alta, the most precious line of the classic Lunaria by Marco Bicego, is now in fancy diamonds, with pavé of brown diamonds, with hazelnut shades, combined with the more decisive nuances of cognac and with variations of straw yellow and white. Lunaria Alta is also available in a rainbow version with multicolor sapphires.

The Murano collection is re-proposed in a version with London blue tourmalines and topazes, apatites, pink tourmalines and tanzanites cut exclusively to enhance their beauty, intense color and purity. A parure of choker and earrings is also framed by a pavé of diamonds, which become pendants to add to the necklace. Also Masai, one of the brand’s most successful collections, characterized by coil processing and essential design. The novelty is the parure composed of rings and necklaces with blue tanzanites and pink or green tourmalines, also combined with white gold.

