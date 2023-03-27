Jewelery and fine watchmaking for a week can be found in Geneva, the Swiss city that has effectively supplanted Baselworld. The 2023 edition of Watches and Wonders at Palexpo in Geneva this year includes 48 exhibiting Maisons and will run until April 2 and opens its doors to the public on the last two days. In addition to the Palaexpo, the city hosts events in various boutiques and hotels. Major watch brands, such as A. Lange & Söhne, Cartier, Grand Seiko, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Oris, Patek Philippe, Rolex, TAG Heuer, Tudor and Vacheron Constantin have announced news. The event is organized by the Watch & Wonders Foundation founded in September 2022 by Rolex, Patek Philippe and the Richemont group, which owns brands such as Montblanc, Baume et Mercier, Van Cleef & Arpels.



In addition to top-of-the-line watches, Geneva also hosts two different jewelery events. Haute Jewels Geneva is scheduled at the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva, with Maisons such as Pasquale Bruni, Karen Suen, Busatti 1947, Casato, Yoko London (the organizer), Roberto Coin, Sutra, Crivelli, Bayco, Eto Maria, Stenzhorn, Marco Bicego , Mariani, Palmiero, Picchiotti, Gorgoglione, Hans D.Krieger, Leo Pizzo, Verdi, Annamaria Cammilli, Sicis, Baraka.At the Hotel President, on the other hand, Jewelery Geneva is scheduled, organized by H2 Events by Howard Hauben, who created, founded and directed the Couture Show in Las Vegas. At the President there are brands such as Bloch, Busatti Milano, Damaso DI.GO, Ferrarifirenze, Giovanni Ferraris, Hasbani, Heinz Meyer, Hulci Belluni, Isabelle Fa, Jacob, K di Kuore, Luca B, Matthias and Claire, Nader Kash, Nanis, Piranesi, Fr Jewels, Schreiner, Serafino Consoli, Solo Collection, Staurino, Tirisi and Zancan.