Gioielliamo is the name of the small but vibrant company that produces jewelry near Arezzo, one of the traditional areas of Italian goldsmith. Founded by Massimo Scortecci, the company aims to reach a young audience, who wants to wear jewelry lively, but not bizarre. This is not a production of haute couture, of course, but of rings, bracelets and necklaces simple, but interesting. One of the lines emphasized by Gioielliamo is named Bottoni (Buttons). It is made using pink gold, small diamonds, and a series of natural quartzes, which are mounted cabochons, but with a cut that recalls, in fact, the buttons, that is, similar to a cylinder, but with beveled edges. The colors of the stones are purple, green, pink, yellow, blue. The little diamonds follow the contour of the stone forming a small crown. But it sometimes is as pavé, replacing the main stone. The earrings are also available with stones in different colors. Matilde de Bounvilles