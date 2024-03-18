Rendering del nuovo padiglione 6
Rendering del nuovo padiglione 6

Work has begun on the new Vicenzaoro

Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro, has decided to invest 60 million to expand the spaces of Fiera Vicenza in view of the next event, set for 6 to 10 September. The redevelopment works have begun, as evidenced by the images, commented by the architect Mario Vescovo, director of the Vicenza headquarters of Ieg, as well as director of operations of the same plant: “After the official handover of the construction site area last February 12th to the company winner of the tender called by Ieg for the demolition, the environmental remediation operations are nearing completion to begin the subsequent demolition of pavilion 2. However, the dismantling of pavilion 5 has already been completed in recent days.

Mario Vescovo
Mario Vescovo

The demolition of the old pavilions will be completed within the next four months, including the removal of the foundations, to prepare the land for the new construction on the same footprint as the new building of approximately 22,000 square meters, designed by Studio GMP of Hamburg. The new building will be developed on two levels and will be completed in the first half of 2026.
Lavori di demolizione a Fiera Vicenza
Demolition works at Fiera Vicenza

Visitatori a Vicenzaoro
Vicenzaoro 2024. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Collana in oro giallo e brunito, perle di Tahiti, diamanti
Catena in oro rosa
