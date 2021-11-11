









Appointment May 5, 2022. GemGenève seems to contradict the difficulties encountered by other fairs dedicated to jewelery. The formula identified by the promoters, Ronny Totah and Thomas Faerber, works. This is indicated not only by the date, already decided, for the fourth edition, but also by the balance sheet of the third GemGèneve (4-7 November) which ended with 2,757 visitors at the Palexpo in Geneva, professional and private buyers, but also an audience of enthusiasts. of jewelry and gems. Half of the visitors (1,065) had already been to GemGèneve in previous editions and returned. Although the impact of the pandemic still had an impact: there were 120 exhibitors from 15 countries, compared to 210 in 2019, also due to the restrictions still in force for travel. It is no coincidence that this has been called a challenging edition.



This Challenging Edition has gone well beyond our expectations. We were counting on the presence of around 2,000 visitors and we are happy to report 2,757 visitors (compared to 3,474 at the 2019 show, i.e. 20.64% fewer in 2021) came to discover the jewels presented at GemGenève. After seeing our visitors’ smiles, I have no doubt that the eagerly awaited emotion of these reunions has also been synonymous with commercial success.

Ronny Totah, organizer and co-founder of GemGèneve



Alongside the exhibitors of vintage jewelry and high quality gems, the eight designers (Aline Debusigne, Regina Gambatesa, Studio Renn, Atelier Allure, G Suen, Alexandra Jefford, Cora Sheibani, Alexander Tenzo) have found a good success. joined the Designer Vivarium, organized by the jewel historian Vivienne Becker as well as five designers presented in the Emerging Talents section (Pierre d’Alexis, Horowicz Fine Jewelry, Ena Iro, Elena Okutova). The presentations and conferences also had good attendance with 30-40 people in the audience at each presentation: they will soon be available online on the GemGenève digital platform.



Once again, GemGenève has played its cards right, proposing a unique platform for expression, dedicated to the world of coloured stones, exceptional diamonds, pearls, antique and contemporary jewellery, famous designers, and emerging talents. We have had more buyers and international visitors than expected, especially from America and Asia. I should also point out that the buyers present were certainly determined to make new acquisitions and do business.

Thomas Faerber, organizer and co-founder of GemGèneve



Finally, the launch of the Eric Horovitz Foundation should be noted. Partnership with Crea School Geneva for the creation of digital content in millennial mode: development of the Instagram account CreaEyes and three prizes awarded to GemGenève to Pauline Hepner, Head student, to Sulaiman Al Haidar, apprentice at Csp Arts Geneva and Hugo Massy, Student of the École Technique de la Vallée de Joux (Eric Horovitz Foundation Award). The next edition, as anticipated, will be held from 5 to 8 May 2022.
















