news — November 11, 2021 at 4:20 am

Sicis jewels conquer Dubai




The jewels with micro mosaics of Sicis in the boutiques of the Emirates. The Maison of Ravenna (Italy) led by the creative director Gioia Placuzzi has signed an agreement that will bring its rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces to the Al Fardan boutique in Dubai, located inside the Dubai Mall. The boutique is internationally recognized for the quality and for the selection of authoritative precious brands that it has been able to associate with its brand over the years.

Anello con tormalina paraiba, diamanti, micro mosaico
Anello con tormalina paraiba, diamanti, micro mosaico

Now it will add to the proposals for the Emirate’s customers also the Sicis Jewels sets, which have the particularity of using the refined technique of micro mosaic alongside gold and precious stones. The Italian atelier has recovered the famous art that kidnapped the eyes of European princesses during the 1700s and brought it back into the precious artifacts, managing to transform the jewels into unique works of great charm. The project cost over ten years of study and includes collaborations with museums and companies in the sector due to the incredible elaborations in micromosaic and special materials, patented by the same company.

Parure collana e anello in oro bianco, con inserti in micromosaico, diamanti, zaffiri gialli e arancioni, topazio imperiale
Parure collana e anello in oro bianco, con inserti in micromosaico, diamanti, zaffiri gialli e arancioni, topazio imperiale

Anello Quetzal in oro, diamanti, micro mosaico, onice
Anello Quetzal in oro, diamanti, micro mosaico, onice

Gioia Placuzzi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gioia Placuzzi. Copyright: gioiellis.com







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *