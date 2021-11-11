









The jewels with micro mosaics of Sicis in the boutiques of the Emirates. The Maison of Ravenna (Italy) led by the creative director Gioia Placuzzi has signed an agreement that will bring its rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces to the Al Fardan boutique in Dubai, located inside the Dubai Mall. The boutique is internationally recognized for the quality and for the selection of authoritative precious brands that it has been able to associate with its brand over the years.



Now it will add to the proposals for the Emirate’s customers also the Sicis Jewels sets, which have the particularity of using the refined technique of micro mosaic alongside gold and precious stones. The Italian atelier has recovered the famous art that kidnapped the eyes of European princesses during the 1700s and brought it back into the precious artifacts, managing to transform the jewels into unique works of great charm. The project cost over ten years of study and includes collaborations with museums and companies in the sector due to the incredible elaborations in micromosaic and special materials, patented by the same company.



















