









Sostegno al Telefono Rosa, an Italian voluntary association that offers support to women victims of physical or psychological violence: it is offered by the leBebé gioielli brand. To concretize the collaboration, the date of November 25 was symbolically chosen, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the Minerva pendant, which pays homage to the three Mirabal sisters (Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa) murdered on November 25 of 1960 for their courageous struggle in defense of women’s rights.

The pendant, in 9-carat rose gold and enamel, has the shape of the girl who is the symbol of the brand. It is in a mini version and was made in red, the color chosen in Italy as a symbol of public awareness campaigns. The Special Edition will initially be produced in 99 copies for sale at the best retailers and in the brand’s online shop at a price of 180 euros.



We believe that it is the duty of every company to embrace Social Responsibility projects as every reality has the privilege of being able to be an amplifier of messages and, therefore, concretely contribute to the dissemination of the noblest values, useful for leaving a better world for future generations. There are undoubtedly numerous areas in which it is necessary to intervene: we have decided to make our contribution both to promote an increasingly sustainable lifestyle, through the partnership with Treedom in place since 2019, and to support the protection of women with Telefono Rosa. , as we reflect ourselves in associative ideals.

Andrea Pennacchioni, Marketing & Sales Director of leBebé gioielli
















