GemGeneve breaks the record and returns in November

Story of the duckling that turned into a swan: GemGenève, a fair dedicated to gems, vintage and design jewels, was born in 2018 as a bet by two jewelers from Geneva, Ronny Totah and Thomas Faerber, it has turned into an event that repeat every six months. Closed the May session, the next edition has already been announced for November 2-5. A result that was hard to believe given that the starting idea was that of a small specialized fair, an alternative to the expensive Baselworld. Instead, the Goliath-Baselworld was knocked out by the slingshot of companies intolerant of that grandeur.



The GemGèneve balance for May 2023 indicates 4,320 visitors and 192 professional resellers out of a total of 230 exhibitors. The statistics also indicate that 1,400 of the 4,320 visitors went to GemGèneve more than once, bringing the total number of visits to 6,487, more than a thousand more than in the November 2022 edition (5,205). These figures, the organizers explain, are an excellent sign, especially in light of the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine.

We are proud that with this most recent edition, GemGenève has become an established part of the cultural fabric of Geneva and the international scene.

Ronny Totah

Alongside the consolidated companies, the protagonists of the Designer Vivarium, Emerging Talent & New Designers, selected by Vivienne Becker and Nadège Totah, the schools, the Villa of Lost Arts, the exhibition of the Museum of Art and History (MAH) of Geneva dedicated to automatons and music, the LetuBooks bookshop and the Gem Collectors bookshops, laboratories and other trade fair partners. But the new location, in pavilion 1 of the Palaexpo, and a more refined organization of spaces have also contributed to the evolution of GemGèneve. Alongside this, an efficient organization. In one word: Switzerland. A warranty.