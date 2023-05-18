Baby by Poesia Gioielli in four colours

A Baby collection that adults like. It is the one proposed by Poesia Gioielli, a young brand from Crieri. The Baby collection focuses on the colors of the stones mounted on rings, earrings and necklaces with pendants. The line is built around the navette cut of stones such as amethyst, peridot, aquamarine and rhodolite. The gems are used together with an 18-karat rose gold with a very strong nuance. The whole, shades of stones and very pink gold, offers a clear and linear impression. The rings are offered in different versions. All have the navette-cut colored stone in pride of place. In some models the stone is accompanied by a small diamond placed close, next to the gem or a little further away.

Furthermore, the stones can obtain light, and greater brilliance, even from the lower surface thanks to the particular setting of the ring. The earrings are button-shaped, while the necklaces follow the same style as the rings, with the addition of a small brilliant stopped by four prongs, as well as the main colored stone.