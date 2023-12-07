Anello in oro rosa con hybrid ceramic rossa
Eva’s temptations with Salvini

Eva, the name of the first woman and also that of the first collection by Salvini, a brand of the Damiani group, which radically deviates from the classic style of the Maison. A turning point that is now two years old, when Salvini’s jewels, considered a classic for occasions such as ceremonies, anniversaries, gifts, weddings and engagements, were the subject of radical care, with the aim of rejuvenating the brand’s image. Jewels represented together with young girls, with colorful, very trendy clothes. The Eva collection summarizes the turning point. Starting from the design, which adopts the classic shape of the serpent in a modern key, one of the jewelery’s favorite animals for its biblical and sinful, seductive ancestry.

The tempting serpent worn could, at least symbolically, become an equally seductive jewel. Jewelery for young people, but equally attentive to quality, as is the tradition of the brand. They are made in the three classic colors of gold (yellow, white or pink), with or without pavé diamonds. Not only. New are the red surfaces, made of hybrid ceramic, a material with an intense chromatic effect. Red is used on the internal surfaces of closed or open rings, soft or rigid bracelets, necklaces with pendants and hoop earrings.
