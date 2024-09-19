Collana di perle dorate indossata
Jewelmer, the Miracle of the Golden Pearl

Jewelmer’s golden pearls turn 45, the height of luxury when combined with gold and diamonds.

Get joint the word jewel, with the word which is French for sea, Mer. The result is Jewelmer, international luxury brand. But the union of the two words has another meaning: sea products for jewelery are the pearls. This brand was born, in fact, the work of the South Sea pearl cultivation. Jewelmer Joaillerie was founded in 1979 by a French engaged in pearls, Jacques Christophe Braneliec, and a Filipino entrepreneur. The activity of the company is based right in the Philippines, where he was celebrated 35th birthday with a gala entitled The Miracle of the Golden Pearl, an idea that has been transformed into a theater and musical show.

Star is, of course, the golden pearl of the South Seas, which bouncing in the Place Vendôme atelier and in Jewelmer collections. Gold, golden pearls and diamonds are the undisputed protagonists of collections such as Bollicine or C’est la vie, all variations on the same theme style. Interesting note: the Maison has also promoted an activity beneficial, Save the Palawan Seas Foundation provides sustainable livelihood practices such as organic farming, tree planting and beekeeping for local people.
