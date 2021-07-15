ANELLI, vetrina — July 15, 2021 at 4:00 am

Alina Abegg’s extraterrestrial jewelry




Alina Abegg’s alien jewelry: when gold is something from other worlds ♦ ︎

NASA has only partially denied, but it is incontrovertible: aliens are among us. Not only: they are on our body, where they have put them ourselves. But they are jewels, those of Alina Abegg. The designer, born of a German mother and a Swiss-Canadian father, grew up between Italy, England, Switzerland and Germany. Perhaps this constant change of habits and cultures has pushed her to look beyond the boundaries. More, off from the entire Earth. Her jewels, in fact, are as aliens and flying disks in the most classic style.

Anello in oro bianco e ametista


Even the social origin (Alina’s family deals with silk processing for the market in Europe) has probably influenced the luxury-chic style of her collections, including precious gems and extravagance. She certainly learned her job well with a study at the Marangoni Institute in London, a gemstone degree at New York City. She launched her Alina Abegg jewelery brand in London in 2016. Rockets, Ufo and planets soon are been liked: geometric shapes, gold and multicolored gems serve to create fun and refined jewels. Who knows what the aliens think.

Collana Candy Girl


But, not only: the latest idea is a necklace with nostalgia for childhood: the Candy Girl choker is inspired by colored candy necklaces. With, in addition, a Pfefferminz pendant made of rock crystal at the center of a fruity assortment of specially selected candy beads on a 14-karat recycled gold thread choker, which can also be worn alone. The candies are actually chalcedony, chrysoprase, moonstone, opal, rock crystal and white agate.

Anello in oro rosa e pavé con mix di diamanti

Anello disco volante in oro bianco e tormaline rosa e verdi

Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con giada e spinelli neri

Micro anello Alien in oro bianco e diamanti

Pendente Saturn in oro e zaffiri rosa

Orecchini pendenti Saturn, in oro giallo e perle di Thaiti








