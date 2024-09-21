Collane e bracciale con ciondoli Clorphilla x Pandora indossati
Pandora with Clorophilla

Clorophilla is not only the pigment that allows plants to obtain energy from light, but also the stage name of Ludovica Basso, an illustrator who works and lives in a small village in Liguria. And Pandora, on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week, announced a collaboration with Clorophilla. The Danish brand launches Amulets by Clorphilla x Pandora, a collection of limited edition engravings on jewelry.

The result is a series of six symbols, designed to be worn as amulets, which will be available for engraving on a selection of jewelry in Pandora boutiques throughout Italy, from September 19 to October 20. The collaboration is part of the Be Love platform launched by Pandora at the beginning of the year.
I believe deeply in the value of symbols. When we put our desires and our energy into a symbol, we transform it into an amulet. For this collaboration I created several symbols. There are those that express the importance of giving and receiving love, those that celebrate curiosity and acceptance of one’s own beauty, others that invite you to keep your heart open and those that urge you to connect with nature and its rhythms. They are all an expression of awareness and trust, but also of kindness and balance.
