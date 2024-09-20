The Vela collection, presented a year ago by Gismondi 1754, brings new models on board. The collection, inspired by the world of the sea, like other creations by the Genoese Maison, is presented with jewels with a modern and easy-to-wear line. The jewels are designed to recall individual elements that characterize sailing boats, such as the lobster clasp, but also the curves of ropes and cordage. This year the collection is enriched in shape and in some details, such as the new version of earrings in which the lobster clasp hooks onto a gold circle to offer additional solidity and perfection to the jewel.



The earrings are also offered in a version that combines pink with ceramic, with thin diamond inserts. In addition, those who love pendants now also have earrings composed of four connected gold rings. Two rings in total rose gold and total white gold are also added, with diamonds, broadening the dynamism of the jewel to be worn always and at any time.

