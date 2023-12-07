Anello della collezione DarkSide
Anello della collezione DarkSide

The fantasy journey of 12Pm

Fantastic journey from science fiction to jewelry: Michela Trento is the founder of the jewelry brand 12PM. And his new DarkSide collection, made of bronze, with black enamel, hand-frosted to make it opaque and unique, lends itself to being the subject of a fantastic story. The novelty concerns the small stylized drawings of a Dragon, a Carp and a Heron, imprinted on the enamel. Not only that: each jewel is linked to the story of two imaginary characters: Amina and Karbo. In the fantasy narrative of 12Pm, the two characters love each other, but they are divided, a curse separates them, condemning them to an existence made up of leaps between different worlds, times and spaces.

Anello in bronzo e smalto nero
Ring in bronze and black enamel

Amina and Karbo are then separated into two distant, forgotten and unreachable dimensions, except once every 12 months, at 12 pm and for 12 hours. Numerical conjunction that connects the history with the Michela Trento brand, which alongside jewelery cultivates a passion for the world of fashion and for art in the form of illustration and design.
Bracciale della collezione DarkSide
Bracelet from the DarkSide collection

Bracciale in bronzo
Bronze bracelet
Collana in bronzo e smalto nero
Necklace in bronze and black enamel
Orecchini a bottone in bronzo e smalto nero
Stud earrings in bronze and black enamel
Orecchini pendenti in bronzo e smalto nero
Bronze and black enamel pendant earrings

Diamante briolette di 4,9 carati
