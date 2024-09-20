Haute Jewels Geneva is back, the event that for a few years has brought together a group of jewelry brands at the same time as Watch and Wonders, dedicated to fine watchmaking. In 2025, Haute Jewels Geneva will therefore be held from Monday 31 March to Sunday 6 April. As expected, the location has changed: all the brands will be brought together in a single location, the luxurious InterContinental Hotel Geneva, which is closer (six minutes by car) to the Palaexpo, where the watchmaking brands will be located. The Italian brand Damiani joins the participants at Haute Jewels Geneva, together with Pasquale Bruni, Marco Bicego, Leo Pizzo, Crivelli: at the moment there are 44 companies that will be present, including confirmations and new entries. A major improvement on the four brands at the first edition in 2019.



We are delighted to bring Haute Jewels back to Geneva in 2025. Unlike last year, when the event was split across two venues, this year all brands will be exhibiting together under one roof at the InterContinental Hotel. This change is aimed at enhancing the experience and providing greater convenience for both participating brands and visitors. Once again, we will showcase some of the world’s finest and most innovative jewellery brands and we look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world to our unique event.

Michael Hakimian Founder and CEO of Yoko London