A rebranding approached with the right spirit: the AWKN1 brand has become Marceline Paris. Undoubtedly more easily understandable, even if the founder, Anne-Marie Le Flanchec, emphasizes that her personal path remains the same. Fascinated by Eastern spirituality, especially Buddhism, and with the production of her jewelry in Bangkok, the designer had initially chosen the name of her Maison AWKN1, as a synthesis of Awakened One, the Awakened One. Marceline, on the other hand, is simply the name of her grandmother. The style of the jewelry, in any case, has remained the usual one, developed by the founder of the brand in her 27 years of work in the sector.

on]

Spirituality is not the only aspect that distinguishes Marceline’s production. The jewels are characterized by two techniques: Guilloché and the engraving called Flinking. The term guilloché, used in general for repetitive architectural motifs is a type of metalwork that is often found in fine watches, pens, but also pendants for jewelry. Flinking is a goldworking technique that removes small portions of gold to create a knitted or braided pattern on polished surfaces reminiscent of the style of the seventies. Even Peter Karl Fabergé chose, over a century ago, the ornamental engraving Guilloché and Flinking to decorate his masterpieces of imperial eggs and the jewels of the royal courts throughout Europe.



