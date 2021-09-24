









“If you’re reading this and gay weddings make you uncomfortable, we’re probably not the jewelry brand for you.” Okay, even the big high-end jewelry brands, such as Tiffany or Boucheron, have winked at gender fluid. But Sheffield-based English jewellery house Jessica Flinn has gone much further, with the quoted words appearing on the website. Not only that: it has published an entire page dedicated to the Lgbtqia + community, which reads “Jessica Flinn is a jewelry brand for everyone. We are proud to have taken part in so many same-sex weddings and civil ceremonies, and we want to shout loud and proud that we are allies of gay, trans and non-binary people”.



In short, they are not words that are read on other jewelry sites and it is worth underlining it. But, of course, the brand is not reserved for the LGBTQIA + community or, in general, for minorities. The proposed jewels are completely traditional, made of gold, diamonds and precious or semi-precious stones, even those created in the laboratory and, in particular, there is a wide choice of engagement or wedding rings.













