









Qeelin, a Chinese brand owned by the Kering group, opens its first showcase on Place Vendôme ♦ ︎

A Chinese jewelery company in the Olympus of high jewelry? Yes, Qeelin opened its showcase on the prestigious Place Vendôme in Paris. Not everyone in Europe knows Qeelin. And it is true that he is Chinese, but not only. It was born in China, in fact, because it was founded in 2004 by Dennis Chan and Guillaume Brochard. And it is based in Hong Kong, but in 2013 it was bought by the French luxury group Kering, which already owns brands like Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, as well as those of fashion.



Qeelin’s jewels often use mystical symbols or lucky charms that are part of Chinese culture, with the philosophy «East meets the West». The name Qeelin, for example, derives from Qilin, the name of a fantastic Chinese animal and an icon of love. The Chinese Maison opened its first store in Taiwan in 2009 and in Shanghai in 2010. Then, in 2015, the landing in the United States, initially to satisfy Chinese residents in North America. The opening in Place Vandôme, in short, represents a surprising goal, even if the brand had already opened a boutique at the Jardin du Palais Royal. One of the flagship collections is dedicated to Wulu, a magical symbol linked to many legends, lucky charm and positive energy in China, with a shape that echoes the curves of the number 8.