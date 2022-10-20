









Companies spend a lot of time and money to define and monitor the audience, that is, the possible customers, the reference, the target. And sometimes they even make an effort to change it. This is the case of Salvini, a brand of the Damiani Group, which returns with a rejuvenated face. This is not a facelift, but a change of direction. Salvini, in fact, is a jewelry brand closely linked to gifts for anniversaries, ceremonies, special events. The Maison’s jewels, of course, are not only suitable for these occasions, but the association between special events and jewels in white gold and diamonds, such as Salvini’s, has always been fairly automatic.



This is why the Damiani group has decided on a change. Now Salvini wants to be associated with a younger, cooler, more dynamic audience. The rebranding is underlined with an advertising campaign, called Soul Sisters, which portrays the prototype of the contemporary woman, more linked to fashion, activity, initiative, between bright and warm colors. Shades that are found in the packaging, from cases to sales tools, up to the color in the points of sale. And the jewels? The new Salvini debuts with new collections, but without abandoning a rather classic style.