









Damiani continues its expansion policy. The new stop is in the La Rinascente store in via del Tritone, Rome, a few steps from the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps. Objective: to increase the visibility of its brands by opening in prestigious places with high traffic and to strengthen the partnership with the historic Italian chain of department stores. In fact, since 2020 the Group has been a category partner at La Rinascente in Milan and in 2021 it inaugurated the Salvini and Damiani corners in the Florence store. Now it is the turn of Rome, with the opening of the Salvini corner in Piazza Fiume, to which is added the new space dedicated to Damiani.



The corner is composed by three display islands and occupies a prominent position alongside other names in luxury. The creations of the Maison are offered within the spaces of the department store: from D.Icon to Belle Epoque, without forgetting Margherita and Mimosa, the solitaire Minou and the bridal collection.