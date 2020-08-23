Orecchini, vetrina — August 23, 2020 at 5:00 am

How to wear just one earring




The single earrings, that is, earrings that are worn one at a time. But when can you wear just one earrings? Here are the rules to follow ♦

Large and showy, in burnished brass, gold-plated and with extravagant shapes: they are the earrings that you wear alone. After ear cuffs, ear climbers and asymmetric studs, here’s the idea of ​​wearing different earrings, one or the other. Or, sometimes, just one, and it also combines other trends. But there are also those who suggest to wear cascades of diamonds and platinum from a single lobe, to give a modern touch to high-end jewelry. And if the costs rise with exaggerated dimensions, the solution can be to find a friend with whom to share the shopping. In short, the single chandelier is beautiful especially when you have the same tastes. Here’s how to choose them.

Orecchino della collezione Universe (immagine da Facebook)
Nikos Koulis, orecchino della collezione Universe (immagine da Facebook)

Rule number 1. A tiny mono earring has no reason to exist. Nobody will notice a small ring or a gold button. Above all nobody will notice that the other ear wears nothing.

Rule number 2. A large, showy, shimmering mono earring does not go unnoticed. But with all sincerity, are you sure it’s a good idea to draw attention to your ears? If you have some defect, do not overdo it: in this case it is better to wear normal earrings that are not too evident.

Rule number 3. Before wearing a large earring pay attention to the weight: it must not become annoying for the lobe: it could also cause skin irritation.

Rule number 4. A earring alone not only must have a generous size, but also has an original shape. If you want to wear only one earring, in short, better not to limit yourself to the classic gold ring.

Rule number 5. Choose the earring that best fits the shape of your face. If you have an oval and thin face, it is better not to overdo it with a long and hanging earring, which accentuates this characteristic. If, on the other hand, your face is rounder in shape, a long, hanging earring will serve to streamline the volume. Alessia Mongrando

Il mono orecchino firmato da Millie Bobby Brown
Il mono orecchino Pandora firmato da Millie Bobby Brown
Orecchino in titanio e diamanti
Arunashi, orecchino in titanio e diamanti
Daniela Villegas, orecchino Thaiti, con tormaline watermelon, ametista
Orecchino Palio, chiuso
Alessio Boschi, orecchino Palio, chiuso
Orecchino in oro rosa con quarzo fumé e diamanti
Alfieri & St.John, orecchino in oro rosa con quarzo fumé e diamanti
Orecchino a spirale con pietra luna, oro e diamanti
Noor Fares, orecchino a spirale con pietra luna, oro e diamanti
Delfina Delettrez, orecchino triplo con bocche
Delfina Delettrez, orecchino triplo con bocche
Orecchino singolo Libellula, oro giallo, diamanti, tsavorite
Yvonne Léon, orecchino singolo Libellula, oro giallo, diamanti, tsavorite
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Vicki Sarge
Vicki Sarge
Nina tra le nuvole
Nina tra le nuvole
Rosantica
Rosantica
Daniela Villegas
Daniela Villegas
Orecchino singolo in oro e diamanti
Orecchino singolo in oro e diamanti di Shihara
Linda Palais
Linda Palais
Givenchy
Givenchy
Vittorio Ceccoli
Vittorio Ceccoli
Celine
Celine

Annabel Chan
Annabel Chan







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *