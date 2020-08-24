How to distinguish between real and synthetic diamond?











Warning: the number of synthetic diamonds is increasing, which are now even produced by De Beers. Can you recognize them? The first thing to know is … ♦

How do you know if the diamond in your ring is synthetic? Is it possible to find out if a diamond is real or fake? The answer is: it depends. The difference is not visible to the naked eye, but only with sophisticated tools. Of course, a diamond is considered fake only if its origin is not declared. Synthetic diamonds, if they are officially declared as such, cannot be considered fake. Finally, the diamond giant De Beers, which produces synthetic diamonds with a workshop in Britain for jewelry under the Lightbox brand, also entered the scene.



The misunderstanding between true and synthetic, however, is a problem for traders: in fact, in case of doubt, operators turn to gemological institutes for large stones. But if the certifications are doubtful, the great jewelers do not use the smaller stones, under 1 carat, in order not to run the risk of compromising their reputation. This was stated some time ago by Alberto Osimo, diamond wholesaler and president of Geci (Gemological Education Certification Institute) of one of the main gem laboratories in Italy: “Currently there is only one machine, the Diamond view, produced by Dtc, the Diamond trading company, able to carry out this analysis, which however lasts ten minutes and is uneconomical in the case of diamonds of one hundredth of a carat. In fact, it is not convenient to certify and check a stone worth a few euros when the procedure could cost up to 80 euros per piece “. However, other systems proposed later to analyze diamonds also require lengthy and expensive procedures.



A partial solution to the problem comes from another machine built by the Swiss institute Ssef and capable of analyzing 4,000 stones in just one hour. All right then? In part: the device only identifies the molecular structure of the object, that is, it divides them according to type. And, fortunately, only one of these categories is artificially replicable. In short: a synthetic diamond can only be identified with expensive machines and complicated procedures.



But there are not only synthetic diamonds. Alongside natural diamonds, there are stones created in the laboratory, such as cubic zirconia and synthetic moissanite, on the market. Which are certified and sold as extremely cheaper alternatives to the diamond which is the result of the millennial work of the earth.



So, how to tell if your diamond is real or fake?

1 A real diamond is certified. Therefore, a jewel with a diamond must also have a certificate attesting to its purity, color and carats.

2 You can purchase a device to verify yourself. A device like the Professional Diamond Selector I. This is a probe or a thermal conductivity meter and is on sale on Amazon for a few dollars, it serves to distinguish real diamonds from other simulated stones. For example, find out if the stone is, in fact, a crystal or a cubic zirconia. However, he will not be able to find out if the diamond was created in the laboratory.

3 Other tests that can be done at home: drop the diamond in a glass full of water (but this assumes that it is separated from the jewel). If the precious stone sinks it is a real diamond. If it floats on the surface of the water or just below it is false.

4 Breath test: mist the diamond with your breath, like cleaning the lenses of your glasses. If the water vapor dissolves immediately from the surface, the diamond is more likely to be genuine. Needless to say, it’s a very crude method …

5 Take a magnifying glass. If on the stone you see the tiny abbreviation CZ it means that it is cubic zirconia.

6 A test for strong hearts: heat your diamond over a flame for 40 seconds. Then throw it in a glass of cold water: if it is true it will not break. But if it’s a crystal … We don’t recommend it, if you want to try it, it’s your risk.

















