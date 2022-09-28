









The jewels of Romano Diamonds, a Milanese company that continues the tradition of design ♦ ︎

It is not unusual for a gemstone merchant to skip the fence and try to take on the clothes of his customers. This was also the case for Marco Romano, founder of Real Diamond Invest, and Nicoletta Bonzano, an expert gemologist. Real Diamond Invest has been active for years in the international diamond trading market, between Tel Aviv, Mumbai and Antwerp. Therefore, the raw material is available: quality gems. Thus Romano Diamonds, which is based in front of Milan’s Castello Sforzesco, was born from the trading company.





The style of jewelry is quite varied. It includes the classic solitaire ring or light points to put on the neck, but also more modern shapes, with cluster or pavé diamonds, pink or white gold with often quite soft volumes. But not the Zip collection, which features baguette-cut or emerald-cut diamonds that are surprisingly aligned in a cross line. To reach a high quality standard, Romano Diamonds entrusts the realization of jewels to the goldsmiths of Valenza, a guarantee.















