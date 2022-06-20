









The new uncompromising geometries of Etho Maria, a maison that combines ceramic and diamonds ♦

Born in the home of philosophy, Athens, Etho Maria has chosen the philosophy of luxury with a bit of surprise. The Maison, which from Greece soon expanded to the rest of Europe and the USA, is anchored to the idea of ​​jewelery with much geometry. Not by chance Euclid and Archimedes was not Greek. Geometry, but precious. And surprising. Like when Etho Maria presented a collection that combines red ceramic with sparkling white diamonds. No doubt a combination that has remained in the memory. The idea, among other things, has earned awards such as the Diamond Classic at the Centurion Design Awards 2018 and the Editor’s Choice at the 2017 Centurion Design Awards in Scottsdale, Arizona.



In addition to red ceramics, the Maison has also decided to use the ceramic-diamond pair also with other colors, like white. The effect always works. Alongside this series of jewels that use an innovative aesthetic to an equally refined goldsmith technique, the Maison offers more traditional jewels, but always with a design that does not forget the modern style which, for example, does not omit stones cut with the shape of the triangle. Jewels that have been chosen by luxury chains, such as Neiman Marcus or Saks Fifth Avenue for ad hoc sales.



