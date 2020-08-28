The very rare green diamonds











Green diamonds are very rare and very expensive. Because they have a secret ♦ ︎

Colored diamonds inflame Sotheby’s and Christie’s auctions. The most popular colors are yellow, pink and blue. The red diamonds are rarer. But there are also diamonds of another color, even rarer: they are the green ones. Very rare.

Because they are green. The green color is extremely rare in diamonds also because it is also believed to be due to the exposure of the stone to radioactive materials. But do not worry: you can wear them without problems. Green diamonds were near, millennia ago, small amounts of material such as uranium or thorium. But over time, radioactivity has declined, that is, it has ceased. In any case, these radiations penetrated the nearby diamond crystal and changed its color.



Artificial green. Since green diamonds are the result of radiation, why not repeat the process in the laboratory? It is, in fact, what some laboratories do to produce a green color in diamonds. The stones are polished and then hit with a low-energy electron beam. With this same system, yellow diamonds are produced. Another method is to apply a thin layer of silica on the surface of the diamonds. But, beware: the coating is very thin and can be lost with normal wear.



The biggest. The diamond called Green Dresden is the largest in the world (40.72 carats) with this shade. It is kept inside the Dresden castle. The ring you see in these images, however, was sold for $ 1.8 million in the spring of 2014. Its assessment is also due to the fact that the jewel is signed by the legendary designer Jar. The colored limestone diamond mounted on the ring weighs 2.49 carats and is set on platinum, surrounded by colorless diamonds. Also interesting to remember the story of this stone: once belonged to Countess Eliza Branicka Krasińska and was mounted on her engagement ring with the romantic poet Count Zygmunt Krasinski, in Poland. The two married in 1843 and remained together until the count’s death in 1859.













