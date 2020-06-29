Eva Fehren, black and white luxury











The jewels in black and white (with a little pink) by Eva Zuckerman, designer of Eva Fehren, who won a Couture Awards: essence of New York ♦ ︎

The world is divided into two: those who love color photos and those who appreciate those in black and white. There are two schools of thought, both of them with good reasons, which also meet in jewelery. There are those who draw only wondrous collections of colored stones and elaborate shapes, and those who prefer simplicity. Among the latter, who are standard bearers of minimal philosophy, is the super New Yorker Eva Zuckerman, who founded Eva Fehren and won the Best in Bridal at Couture Awards 2018. Why super New Yorker?



Because she not only emphasizes that she was born and lives in the skyscrapers, but also has her roots in a precinct Manhattan neighborhood, the East Village. She was born, grown and lived, in short, close to those tall buildings that throw net shadows on the ground. And perhaps this is her source of inspiration: her jewels are agile, with net forms, with no superfluity. Most are also in black and white: dark gold, white diamonds or vice versa. With time it has expanded her offer also to jewelry in pink gold and stones, but always without abandoning its monochrome philosophy, in a perfect mood recalling Woody Allen’s films. Margherita Donato













