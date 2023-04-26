According to an indigenous legend of the Tupi-Guarani tribes, a vast area of Brazil, Yara is the name of a mermaid who lives in the waters of the Amazon River. And the Brazilian Maison Brumani was inspired by this myth for the Yara collection, which is also a word that in the language of the local populations means the beauty of the waters. Actually, the Amazon River is not famous for its transparency. But the concept of beauty of the waters has been interpreted by Brumani with a collection that aims to evoke pristine waves.



The jewels of the collection are made of white gold and with a wide range of topaz, with shades ranging from intense blue to white, passing through azure. A tonality of colors that evokes pristine springs and, perhaps, more oceanic beaches than the great river that crosses the South American continent. The whole, however, has its own pleasant effect. The collection includes a large number of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces, all with the same shade of blue and blue.