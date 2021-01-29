The surprises of Nadine Ghosn











Nadine Ghosn: the new frontier of jewelry that makes you smile or surprise.

Irreverent. This is how Nadine Ghosn can be defined. A fine jewelry designer, she has a mind free from ancient traditions, except those that refer to the technique in the creation of her collections. For the rest, she plays surprise. She certainly won’t appeal to ladies accustomed to solitaire, emerald sets or strings of pearls. On the other hand, she likes those who interpret luxury as a game, those who love to break the rules (without exaggerating), those who want to wear something that amazes. A few examples: the hamburger ring. Made of gold, diamonds, sapphires and tsavorites, proposed in a limited edition. Another example: the Bullshit earrings. They are called this because one earring is in the shape of a buffalo skull, while the other has the delicate shape of poop. They are not intended for carnival: they are in rose gold and champagne diamonds.



One could continue with the can opener-shaped earring, the necklace that looks like a set of smartphone earphones, the laughing HaHaHa earrings, with jewels in the shape of Lego elements. Although she has recently entered the world of jewelry that she counts, the designer already has a good number of fans, including Beyoncé. Nadine Ghosn, 27, is based in New York and also has a special history. She is the daughter of former Renault-Nissan number one, Carlos Ghosn, she is a graduate of Stanford University and the Gemological Institute of America, she gained experience at the Boston Consulting Group and Maison Hermès. She was born in the USA, but she has Lebanese and Brazilian origins. Her family, rich in her, gave her a cultural melting pot. Perhaps this is why the result is so carefree.



















