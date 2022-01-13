









The red color of coral is also the red color of love, the classic shade to celebrate Valentine’s Day. And coral is also one of the classic elements of Neapolitan jewelry. And Capri, the world-famous island that is located opposite the Italian city. Thus Chantecler, queen of Capri jewelry, for the feast of lovers uses the red color of coral for its Campanelle (bells), the jewel that made the Maison famous: it was donated, in fact, to the American President Roosevelt in 1944 as a symbol for peace. Since then, the Campanella collection has been a symbol of peace and luck: fundamental elements for a happy life as a couple.



The Campanelle are offered in different versions, from the pendant to the ring: they have a soul of white gold, with the addition of small diamonds, in addition to the coral that surrounds the jewel. The jewel is also considered a good luck charm: according to Capri legend, a young shepherd who had lost his sheep was able to find the animal thanks to the tinkling of a bell made to appear by San Michele. And, after all, love is also a miracle.