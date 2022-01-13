ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — January 13, 2022 at 5:00 am

Takat, the design which comes from India




Takat, brand which won the prestigious Best Design Jck Award, has a history that comes from afar: Haji Nisar Ahmed Takat, was descended from an ancient family of Indian craftsmen stonemasons. In 1955, he opened his first workshop of carving and polishing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. In 1976, with the help of the children Siraj Ahmed Takat and Rafeeq Ahmed Takat, opened a small office in the city and began buying and selling of precious stones.

Anello in oro giallo e bianco, diamanti, smeraldo
Anello in oro giallo e bianco, diamanti, smeraldo

In 1994, Siraj and Rafeeq began to exhibit in gems and jewelry trade shows around the world, from Hong Kong to Tokyo, Tucson, from Chicago to Vicenza, Milan and Dubai. Up to open an office in New York City. Despite this, Takat remains a family company. The winner of the prize jewel is a necklace with a reversible tanzanite cut shield from 18.73 carat round diamonds and marquise cut diamonds. For those interested, it costs 25 thousand dollars.

Anello con rubino naturale e diamanti
Anello con rubino naturale e diamanti
Anello con diamanti champagne e morganite
Anello con diamanti champagne e morganite
Orecchini con diamanti bianchi per 7 carati e diamanti fancy yellow
Orecchini con diamanti bianchi per 7 carati e diamanti fancy yellow
Orecchini com smeraldi taglio a goccia
Orecchini com smeraldi taglio a goccia
Collana con diamanti e tanzanite di oltre 186 carati
Collana con diamanti e tanzanite di oltre 186 carati
Anello eternity con zaffiri blu
Anello eternity con zaffiri blu







