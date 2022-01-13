









PdPaola is also preparing to celebrate the day of lovers. The Spanish jewelry brand, in fact, for the Valentine’s Day offers a selection of jewels that have as inspiration the most classic icon referring to the victim of Cupid: the heart. The earrings and necklaces of the Engrave Me line are characterized by a simple shape and are handmade in 925 sterling silver, also in the version with 18 karat gold plating.



Alongside the heart symbol, the jewels also represent the other (more recent) sign that indicates a deep union of the couple: the padlock. The closing mechanism, obviously when it is shared by both partners, is a sign of stability which in the PdPaola collection is transformed into earrings and necklaces, all made with the same materials.