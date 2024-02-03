Celeste Wu’s unique jewels

Unique pieces of high jewellery, with movable, interchangeable parts: Celeste Wu‘s work is completely original. The designer put her calling into practice in 2009, while she was living in Paris. But she had already discovered the pleasure of drawing. Her style freely brings together different elements: from surrealism to art deco, from baroque to the Renaissance. One of her most recent works is a piece of high jewelry entitled Moon Fairy & Rose: a brooch that can also be used as a ring, or as a jewel for a choker or bracelet. The jewel is made up of different stones, from tsavorites to yellow sapphires, diamonds, mother-of-pearl, pearls: nine months of work were needed to create it.



The designer’s creations were exhibited at various art and fashion events while she lived on the French Riviera. You have participated in public events in Asia, but also in the seventh edition of GemGèneve. She offers unique pieces, such as earrings with white jade and tsavorites, made with precision and imagination.