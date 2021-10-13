









The calla, a flower that never fades in the Vhernier house, continues to bloom in similar but different forms. In fact, for autumn 2021, the Calla collection returns in the form of new variations on the theme. The collection, which turns 23, is one of the longest-lived: a sign that many still appreciate it. And it is also thanks to the ability to periodically immerse the jewels in a bath of freshness.



The latest evolution is Calla Whip, a collection consisting of bracelets and rings, offered in different combinations, in which the conical elements curve gently to wrap around the wrists and fingers. The bracelet is the interpretation of the slave bracelet, a classic of jewelry that was missing from the maison’s proposals and which combines ergonomics with portability. Rings and bracelets are offered in three combinations: rose gold, rose gold with black titanium, black titanium and diamonds.Last note: matt black titanium, the absolute protagonist in this collection, is one of the innovations that Vhernier has brought to the world of jewelry, a further expression of the brand’s sober aesthetic and the ability to mix unusual materials with the most precious ones.