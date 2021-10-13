









It has just turned a century, but it does not prove it: Micheletto, a jewelry brand made in Milan, boasts a long history, but also a vitality that has not faded over the years. This is also due to Roberta Micheletto, the third generation of the family of jewelers who has combined work for big brands, for example Van Cleef & Arpels, with her own production. And with a style that is in perfect harmony with the design tradition of the city: the search for simple and elaborate proportions at the same time, with variations on the theme of the chain, or voluminous bracelets is one of the keys to the success of the Maison, which he also exports his creations abroad.



Micheletto is one of the oldest Italian goldsmiths still in business. In any case, it is the oldest in Milan: it can boast the 10 MI mark, which dates back to 1920: it indicates that in that year it was the tenth Italian goldsmith company registered with the Milan metric office. But the history of the company has even more ancient roots: it dates back, in fact, to the end of the nineteenth century, when two Milanese families, Locatelli and Canevari, opened a large goldsmith workshop. Which, at the beginning of the new century, was bought by Emilio Micheletto (husband of his daughter Locatelli). The company has worked for major brands, thanks to the expertise of its craftsmen.New processing techniques, reorganization, conquest of the American market and the invention of the extrusion rod (to lighten the jewel while keeping the volume intact), a technique that has innovated the sector, have further strengthened the Milanese brand. Liz Taylor, Joan Collins and Lady D wore Micheletto jewels, particularly appreciated today in the United Arab Emirates and in the countries of Northern Europe.