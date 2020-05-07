Baselworld canceled for 2021 too

The death sentence was written. And it was done. Mch Group, the company that organizes Baselworld, has canceled the date of the next event, scheduled from January 28 to February 2, 2021. The fair, scheduled for the end of April 2020, this year has jumped due to the coronavirus, but the death of that next year was decreed by the cost virus. And from the flight of the main watch brands, from Rolex to Patek Philippe, to the Lvmh group.
The problem of reimbursements the companies that had booked for the 2020 fair is resolved. The large groups would accept a refund of less than 85% proposed by Baselworld, thus favoring the refund to smaller companies. MCH Group and the Swiss Exhibitors Committee have indeed reached an agreement regarding this thorny aspect.
“I welcome the constructive attitude of the representatives of the MCH group, which has enabled us to find a balanced solution”, testifies Hubert J. du Plessix, president of the Swiss exhibitors’ committee and director of Rolex. “I would also like to thank Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor, Chanel, Chopard, Hublot, Zenith and Tag Heuer, who, in a spirit of solidarity with the sector as a whole, have agreed on a lower refund, so that other exhibitors can benefit from better conditions. ”
And then? Is the Baselworld story really over? Of course the last word has not yet been written. Mch Group is considering whether to think or, better, rethink Baselwolrd’s formula to propose it for 2022. It will not be easy, but it is said that it is not impossible. It will also depend on the trend of the world economy and on the success of the Watch & Wonders formula in Geneva, where the major watch brands have met for next year.
Together with the exhibitors and visitors, we are working intensively on clarifying and discussing the requirements and options for new platforms. We will be taking a decision on possible follow-up formats by the summer and will then provide information on the new concept and scheduling.
Michel Loris-Melikoff, CEO of Baselworld