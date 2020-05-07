T1 by Tiffany











Tiffany launches T1. It is a new line that rethinks the motif of the letter T, which is the initial of the name of the Maison and also one of the most successful collections in recent years. The choice of the moment, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, surprised many. Even more unusual was the choice to present the collection directly on the company website and on Instagram, without resorting to traditional public relations activities.



Tiffany’s fine jewelry collection uses 18-carat rose gold and diamonds for rings and bracelets made with the letter T which, compared to the previous version, has a more rounded edge. The stones are designed with a honeycomb recess, according to the creative director, Reed Krakoff. The new jewels have already appeared in public at the Bafta awards (the British Oscars), worn by Charlize Theron. In the advertising campaign the supermodels Vittoria Ceretti, Freja Beha Erichsen and Adut Akech appear instead.















