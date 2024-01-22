The countdown has begun in Milan for the new edition of the event dedicated to fashion accessories, clothing and jewellery. Milano Fashion&Jewels is scheduled at Fieramilano (Rho) from Sunday 18th to Wednesday 21st February. Established brands, young start-ups and Italian and foreign designers will present their collections. For the next edition, the event confirms its collaboration with Poli.Design, with the aim of highlighting current and upcoming trends thanks to two spaces focused on research and avant-garde visions even beyond the national border.



In this context, Visionaires is an exhibition conceived as a container of ideas, ideas and reflections that puts the spotlight on the most original proposals, with respect to the themes investigated and emerged in the September 2023 edition. Design Direction, on the other hand, with its multimedia path, presents itself as a focus to discover and learn about the trends of the next two years in jewelery and fashion accessories. The trade fair event also presents two new features: the presence of a desk dedicated to sustainability by Cna Federmoda on the new regulations dedicated to the separate collection of textile products and Beauty&Lifestyle, an experiential section dedicated to beauty accessories. The calendar of talks, workshops and moments of discussion has also been renewed.

