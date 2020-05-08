The Antologie line by Giorgio Visconti











Giorgio Visconti launches the Antologie jewelery line. In a nutshell, the name is equivalent to saying “the best of …”. Anthology, in fact, is a word that is usually used to describe a collection of passages by the best authors of literature, grouped thanks to the same style or a specific period, but it also indicates a choice of pages from the work of a single writer. In this case, a jeweler. In short, this is a kind of highlight of the Maison of Valenza.



The Antologie line offers jewels which, alongside the classic diamonds used by Giorgio Visconti, present rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces and a choker with aquamarine, sapphires, rubies, emeralds. The style is classic, perhaps a little retro, and leaves nothing to chance: the combinations follow the well-established types of jewelry: crosses, pendants, petals, tennis bracelets, diamond pavé. It is no coincidence that the line is called Anthology, and it is. Stones stand out: are rather large compared to the strictly white gold part of the jewels.

















