Change of season for Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai, a fair dedicated to jewelery organized by Informa Markets Jewelery and Italian Exhibition Group. The third edition will be held from 12 to 14 November 2024, and in a new venue, the Dubai Exhibition Center (Dec), Hall 1 & 2 South. The fair was initially scheduled for February 6-8, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The reason for the repositioning is not clear. According to Marco Carniello, Global Exhibition Director Jewelery & Fashion at IEG, “B2B buyers of jewelery and gemstones need to reduce the sourcing cycle to meet the rapidly evolving needs and preferences of their customers. The new dates of the fair strategically respond to this need, allowing the shop windows to be renewed during the high season”.

For Celine Lau, Director of Jewelery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery, “the move to DEC represents an exciting step forward and further strengthens JGTD’s role as a global meeting place where new products are discovered, inspiring ideas are shared and connections are made . JGTD’s distinctive positioning will also be amplified with the move to the new headquarters which consolidates its prominent position in the jewelery trade fair calendar. Dec is a surface located in the Expo 2020 area, with 45,000 square meters of business spaces, meeting rooms and cutting-edge services. It is served by the Dubai Metro Route 2020 station, providing efficient transport and direct access to the city’s main attractions, many of which can be reached in around 30 minutes by car. Dubai Marina, the elegant waterfront neighborhood adjacent to the Palm Jumeirah, is just a 20-minute drive. During the third edition, JGTD will present a wide variety of products offered by approximately 400 exhibitors from 25 countries. Collections of high jewellery, loose diamonds and precious and colored stones, components and production technologies, up to lab grown diamonds, will be available in the same place.