Annamaria Cammilli has long since also introduced a series of high-end jewels, which complement the jewelery lines that have made the Tuscan brand famous, such as Dune. In 2024, the high-end Couture line will be enriched with new creations with the characteristic sinuous shapes that characterize the Florence Maison. The jewels, in gold in the typical exclusive shades with a matte finish, follow the stylistic canons of the brand, with rounded and enveloping shapes, in which stones such as fancy diamonds or tourmalines are set. The dimensions of the rings are generous without being excessive.



Another example of high-end jewelery by Annamaria Cammilli is the new Cocoon collection, which uses an overlapping of gold surfaces that add an unexpected three-dimensionality to the jewels. At the center of the jewels, made with some of the eight shades of gold used by the Maison, are stones such as tanzanites or tourmalines in bright colors.



Also high-end is the Premiere collection, with its shapes inspired by the marine world. The collection uses precious stones such as emeralds, sapphires, fancy and brown pear-cut diamonds. The line now also features a gold necklace with thin diamond edges surrounding 18 pear-cut emeralds. Last year the brand presented a necklace with the same design, but with sapphires.





