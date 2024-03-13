Annamaria Cammilli, anelli Couture in oro, tormalina verde, tormalina brown e smeraldo. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Annamaria Cammilli, anelli Couture in oro, tormalina verde, tormalina brown e smeraldo. Copyright: gioiellis.com

New Couture jewels for Annamaria Cammilli

Annamaria Cammilli has long since also introduced a series of high-end jewels, which complement the jewelery lines that have made the Tuscan brand famous, such as Dune. In 2024, the high-end Couture line will be enriched with new creations with the characteristic sinuous shapes that characterize the Florence Maison. The jewels, in gold in the typical exclusive shades with a matte finish, follow the stylistic canons of the brand, with rounded and enveloping shapes, in which stones such as fancy diamonds or tourmalines are set. The dimensions of the rings are generous without being excessive.

Anello Couture in oro rosa e diamante
Couture ring in rose gold and diamond

Another example of high-end jewelery by Annamaria Cammilli is the new Cocoon collection, which uses an overlapping of gold surfaces that add an unexpected three-dimensionality to the jewels. At the center of the jewels, made with some of the eight shades of gold used by the Maison, are stones such as tanzanites or tourmalines in bright colors.
Cocoon collection, 18kt Pink Champagne gold with green tourmaline
Cocoon collection, 18kt Pink Champagne gold with green tourmaline

Also high-end is the Premiere collection, with its shapes inspired by the marine world. The collection uses precious stones such as emeralds, sapphires, fancy and brown pear-cut diamonds. The line now also features a gold necklace with thin diamond edges surrounding 18 pear-cut emeralds. Last year the brand presented a necklace with the same design, but with sapphires.
Collier Premiere in oro, diamanti e smeraldi
Premiere necklace in gold, diamonds and emeralds

Pendente Cocoon in oro, diamanti, tanzanite
Cocoon pendant in gold, diamonds, tanzanite

Collana Premiere in oro, diamanti, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
CPremiere necklace in gold, diamonds, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini gotici con rubini e diamanti
Previous Story

Villa Milano at Pad Paris

Latest from Showroom