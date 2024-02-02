Annamaria Cammilli expands Florence

Florence becomes bigger. Not the city, but the collection of the same name dedicated by Annamaria Cammilli to the Renaissance capital, home of the Maison. After the presentation last year of the first jewels on the occasion of the company’s 40th anniversary celebrations, the success of the novelty led Annamaria Cammilli to add new pieces with the same style, which is what has always characterized the Florentine brand. Now the collection includes pendants, earrings, bracelets and rings that reproduce the sculptural volumes and multiple finishes of the celebratory jewel.



The new Firenze collection has seven versions: Lux, made only in gold, Icon and Icon Lux in the style of the iconic Dune collection, in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a glossy version. There are also the Galaxy and Galaxy Lux versions, with pavé available in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a glossy version. Finally, Pavé and Pavé Color are jewels covered with stones, diamonds or rubies, sapphires, emeralds, brown and black diamonds. The set of versions of the collection represents the synthesis of Cammilli’s 40 years of creativity, as well as the result of the maximum specialization achieved in the expression of shapes and volumes. Firenze pavé colour, in particular it is the version that stands out for the vibrant colors of the stones modulated on the soft shapes of the jewel.