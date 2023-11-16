From Florence to Hong Kong, to celebrate the first 40 years of Annamaria Cammilli. The Tuscan brand presented in the former British colony in China, together with its partner Masterpiece by King Fook, an exhibition on the creative world of the Maison: Firenze to Firenze, in the space of Tai Kwun in Hong Kong, a complex of commercial buildings in the center of the city. Initiative supported by the Consulate General of Italy and the Italian Chamber of Commerce and presented as the spearhead of the Italia on Stage program. The exhibition focused on the personality and work of the founder Annamaria Cammilli, with a collection of paintings, sculptures and jewels in the different phases of the company’s growth.



This year our company reaches an important milestone: 40 years of history. On this special occasion, we felt the need to look back at our creative evolution, as well as at our origins, celebrating the fundamental pillars of our identity: 40 years are synonymous with goldsmith specialization and experience, but also with a particular artistic approach that could born and prosper only in Florence, the maximum expression of Renaissance art and beauty. For this reason, this year we paid homage to the city that has always inspired our creativity not only with the celebratory jewel of the same name, Florence, but also with an event that took place on 9 July in the heart of Florence, right in the places symbol of its artistic heritage: the Loggia dei Lanzi, the Uffizi Gallery and the historic Palazzo Gondi. In this spirit, we greatly appreciated the idea of our partner Masterpiece by King fook, who enthusiastically proposed to us to export this concept to Hong Kong, organizing a spectacular exhibition and an immersive screening to accompany the public on a journey to discover the inspiring beauty of Florence, of our history and of the strong interconnection between art and jewelery design.

Riccardo Renai, CEO of Annamaria Cammilli



