Angelus Swiss watches have marked the history of hands. The company, founded in 1881 by brothers Albert and Gustav Stolz, now presents new timepieces from the La Fabrique, Instrument de Vitesse collection. They are watches that nod to classic racing chronometers, with a design inspired by the dashboard of a vintage GT. The chronograph that seems designed like the dashboard of a vintage English car, or an Italian sports car. The minimal and vintage style are synchronized: the watch has a simple seconds hand and measures a maximum time of one minute. Instrument de Vitesse targets lovers of watchmaking history and culture.

The watch has a steel case measuring 39 millimeters in diameter, the hand-wound manufacture caliber of 4.20 millimeters has made it possible to obtain a total thickness of less than 10 millimetres. A version with an ivory white or ebony black dial is offered, in two limited editions of 25 pieces each.

A tachymetric scale marks the external surface of the dial, graduated from 60 to 500 and with a base of 1,000 (generally one kilometre), while the crown also becomes the only button on the watch, which activates the central seconds hand. The La Fabrique collection is designed to revive the classics of the Maison. Instrument de Vitesse is offered in two versions. The first, with a caramel calfskin strap, features an ebony black dial. The rhodium-plated, white and imposing applied Arabic numerals stand out. The second version is presented on a midnight blue nubuck strap. The ivory white dial is punctuated by black-rimmed indexes, which offer an incredible three-dimensionality to the Arabic numerals. The hour and minute hands are, like the indexes, embellished with luminescent material. Inside, the A5000 chronograph movement is the already proven Angelus one.