Orecchini della collezione Afrodite indossati
Orecchini della collezione Afrodite

The goddess Aphrodite for Atelier Vm

«Aphrodite represents the irresistible power of love and the impulse to sexuality which are at the root of life itself. In every living creature the goddess, if she wants, knows how to ignite desire, which proceeds like a fire, overturning every rule”: words of Plato. More commonly, Aphrodite for the ancient Greeks or Venus for the Romans was the goddess of love and beauty, who reigns over emotions in spring and brings couples together.

Anelli della collezione Afrodite indossati
Rings from the Aphrodite collection

The mythological goddess lives again in the Aphrodite collection of the Milanese brand Atelier Vm. Three jewels that are part of this line: a necklace in 18 or 9 carat yellow gold, with a curb chain, adjustable size between 42 and 40 centimeters, with a price of 640 euros (720 pounds, 800 dollars). The Aphrodite ring is in 9 carat yellow gold and ruby (price 300 euros, 340 pounds or 400 dollars). Finally, the Aphrodite earring, in 18k yellow gold and freshwater pearl (price: 160 euros, 180 pounds or 200 dollars).
Orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati e perla d’acqua dolce
Earrings in 18k yellow gold and freshwater pearl

Collana Afrodite in oro giallo 18 carati indossata
Aphrodite necklace in 18k yellow gold
Collana Afrodite
18k yellow gold necklace

Ciondolo della collana Frére Ainé Kauyumari
