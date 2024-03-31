Anello con diamante brown e diamanti bianchi taglio rosa
Anello con diamante brown e diamanti bianchi taglio rosa

Vak’s amazing jewels

The new jewels by Vak, the Indian Maison specializing in surprising high jewelery

Vak is the fruit of a family inheritance. Yet, even if it is inspired by the ancient, the tradition, the Maison of Mumbai founded by Vishal Kothari, focuses everything on innovation. A graduate of the Gia in New York, the Indian designer does not limit himself to designing fine jewelry, but emphasizes creativity guided by a technique that is often surprising. Also because he also dreamed of being a fashion designer, or a musician. Instead he has become a great jewelry signature. The diamonds that make up the petals are cut and mounted so that they are flexible, but at the same time firmly on a ring or a pair of earrings. Vak’s jewels are patiently awaited by a host of fans, who contain jewels produced with the dropper. Also because the Maison only creates around 120 unique pieces a year for its high jewelery collection.

Orecchini chandelier con diamanti
Chandelier earrings with diamonds

On the other hand, it is not easy to make jewelry like the Desert Rain Ring: a cloud of rose-cut diamonds that seems to fall on a brushed gold surface, like rain on sand. It is a shock cocktail ring but, they explain to Vak, it is in fact a desired promise, like rain in the desert. But, alongside pieces sold to collectors, Vak now also offers high-end jewelry, but sold through online platforms such as Moda Operandi. They are always jewels that cost several thousand dollars or euros, but are closer to the general public.

Desert Rain Ring, rose cut diamonds, su oro rosa spazzolato
Desert Rain Ring, rose cut diamonds, on brushed rose gold
Anello con diamanti e spinello burmese esagonale
Ring with diamonds and hexagonal Burmese spinel
Anello Arch of Heaven con diamanti e uno zaffiro burmese non scaldato
Arch of Heaven ring with diamonds and an unheated Burmese sapphire
Orecchini Architectural Splendor, con diamanti, spinelli e rubini birmani
Architectural Splendor earrings, with diamonds, spinels and Burmese rubies
Bracciale in oro rodiato nero, diamanti e smeraldo di 5,36 carati
Bracelet in black rhodium-plated gold, diamonds and emerald of 5.36 carats
Anello Elephant Pop con diamanti e rubini
Elephant Pop ring with diamonds and rubies
Orecchini Black Constellation in oro rodiato nero e diamanti
Black Constellation earrings in black rhodium-plated gold and diamonds
Orecchini Green Baroque con diamanti, oro rodiato brown, smeraldi dello Zambia
Green Baroque earrings with diamonds, brown rhodium-plated gold, Zambian emeralds
Orecchini Summero Bllom, con smeraldi intagliati e diamanti
Summer Bloom earrings, with carved emeralds and diamonds

Esame di un diamante in India
Expert advice for buying diamonds

