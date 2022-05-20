









The queen’s jeweler could not remain indifferent to the queen’s jubilee. Garrard, London-based Maison that has a long tradition with Her Majesty’s jewels, has decided to celebrate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s crowning with some special creations. And this is nothing new: in 2018, for the 65th anniversary of the coronation, the Maison presented the Garrard Jubilee Sapphire, a stone of exceptional rarity and beauty, with a weight of 118.88 carats, a size rarely seen for this reason. kind of gems. And, with the shade that is the blue that is the color of the Windsors.



Five years later, for the 2022 jubilee, Garrard created a limited edition enamel brooch and pendant. The Jubilee brooch features the jeweler’s iconic motif around a 4.9-carat London Blue topaz. The Sovereign motif found in both the unique brooch and enamel pendant dates back to 1910: its creation was inspired by the legendary 530-carat Cullinan I diamond. The brooch resembles a peacock feather and can also be worn as a hair jewelry or hat accessory. The pendant also uses deep blue enamel and white diamonds.Garrard has a long history with the British royal family. The jewelry was founded in 1735 by the silversmith George Wicks. Garrard was immediately chosen by Frederick, Prince of Wales, and in 1843 he became the first official jeweler. He has created everything from the imperial crown to Princess Diana’s engagement ring.













