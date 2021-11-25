ANELLI, vetrina — November 25, 2021 at 4:30 am

The small masterpieces by Scala Gioielli, goldsmith’s virtuosity in Marcianise ♦ ︎

Italy is the country with an advanced economy that has the highest percentages of family businesses. This is also true in jewelery and is also why small exceptional handicrafts abound, while lacking (with few exceptions) large specimens such as the French Maisons. An example is Scala Gioielli, a company based in the Orafi Center in Marcianise, Caserta. Born in 1980 in Naples on the initiative of Eduardo Scala, is managed by the founder of the company, by his wife Caterina, and by her children Luca, Daniele and Alessandro. Almost 40 years have passed, but the company continues to hold the flag of quality craftsmanship high.

Bracciale di perle su oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti, rubini, smeraldi
As you can expect from a brand that works in the Naples area, Scala Gioielli excels in the art of coral processing. Bracelets, elaborate necklaces, pendants that are small sculptures are part of the catalog of the Maison. But not only: Scala Gioielli knows how to produce pieces of surprising goldsmith virtuosity. For example, the 18-carat white gold-plated brooch with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and rubies, with the central body of the bird-brooch made of a Brazilian aquamarine. Or in the Moro Venetian brooch, in yellow gold and 18k white gold, with ebony bust surrounded by brilliant cut diamonds, emeralds and colored sapphires. A small masterpiece.

Anello in oro giallo e bianco 14 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo con zaffiri e pietre semi preziose
Orecchini in oro 14 carati, diamanti, corniola, ametista, tormalina, agata, madreperla
Anello in oro 18 carati con diamanti e acquamarina brasiliana
Anello in oro 18 carati con smeraldi
Anello in oro giallo 14 carati, diamanti e opale australiano
Spilla montata in oro bianco 18 kt, diamanti, smeraldi, zaffiri e rubini, il corpo centrale è costituito da una acquamarina brasiliana
Scala Gioielli, spilla Moro Veneziano montata in oro giallo e oro bianco 18 kt, busto in ebano contornato da diamanti taglio brillante, smeraldi e zaffiri colorati
