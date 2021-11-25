









The small masterpieces by Scala Gioielli, goldsmith’s virtuosity in Marcianise ♦ ︎

Italy is the country with an advanced economy that has the highest percentages of family businesses. This is also true in jewelery and is also why small exceptional handicrafts abound, while lacking (with few exceptions) large specimens such as the French Maisons. An example is Scala Gioielli, a company based in the Orafi Center in Marcianise, Caserta. Born in 1980 in Naples on the initiative of Eduardo Scala, is managed by the founder of the company, by his wife Caterina, and by her children Luca, Daniele and Alessandro. Almost 40 years have passed, but the company continues to hold the flag of quality craftsmanship high.



As you can expect from a brand that works in the Naples area, Scala Gioielli excels in the art of coral processing. Bracelets, elaborate necklaces, pendants that are small sculptures are part of the catalog of the Maison. But not only: Scala Gioielli knows how to produce pieces of surprising goldsmith virtuosity. For example, the 18-carat white gold-plated brooch with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and rubies, with the central body of the bird-brooch made of a Brazilian aquamarine. Or in the Moro Venetian brooch, in yellow gold and 18k white gold, with ebony bust surrounded by brilliant cut diamonds, emeralds and colored sapphires. A small masterpiece.