









Coral necklaces, coral earrings, coral rings: but Enzo Liverino 1894 is also much more ♦

The jewels that are not usually owned can be admired only in two places: in jewelry or at major jewelry fairs. You can also peek at the necks of celebrities during their red carpet walks, but they can be seen from afar. There is, however, another possibility, which concerns only a few jewels. They are those kept in museums. One of these is the Coral Museum, in Torre del Greco (Naples). And within this museum there is an entire collection of a single jeweler: the Liverino collection.



Enzo Liverino 1894 is the name of the Maison that has been producing and processing coral for over five generations. But with great attention to the environmental aspect: Liverino is president of the CIBJO Coral Commission, for the Certification as Carbon Neutral through the CIBJO Greenhouse Gas Measurement Initiative.

The collection, in particular, was started in 1934 by Basilio Liverino, when he was 16 years old. Over time he has collected a thousand pieces of jewelery and sculptures in coral and semi-precious stones. The company is still one of the most popular coral jewelry producers today. In addition to necklaces with all shades of coral, rings and earrings, Enzo Liverino 1984 also has cameos, another traditional craftsmanship of the Torre del Greco area, among his specialties. But that’s not all: he recently developed a truly original idea: tiles made of pressed coral. They are jewel-tiles, intended for those who can afford jewel-like furnishings.

